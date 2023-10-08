BTS’ Jungkook to perform at 2023 EMA this November; Check here for details

BTS’ Jungkook is all set to perform at the MTV Europe Music Awards 2023. The idol is scheduled to release his first solo album GOLDEN soon and fans are speculating that he might be performing his newer numbers at the award show. Read here for more details about the event and Jungkook’s album.

Jungkook to perform at MTV EMA 2023

On October 7 it was confirmed that BTS member Jungkook would be performing at the MTV Europe Music Award 2023. The award show this year is scheduled to take place on November 5 and will be held in Paris. He has also been nominated in three categories, Best Song for Seven featuring Latto, Biggest Fans, and Best K-Pop. As Jungkook would be dropping his solo album just a few days before this event, fans are anticipating that he might be performing on his new releases.

More about Jungkook’s upcoming album GOLDEN

On October 4 it was revealed that the BTS maknae would be releasing his first album as a soloist. The album titled GOLDEN will be released on November 3. GOLDEN will consist of 11 tracks which will also include his previously released songs Seven featuring American rapper Latto and 3D featuring Jack Harlow. His solo tracks have gone viral and keep dominating the global charts. Celebrities, influencers and fans have taken part and danced to his hit numbers.

In September, Seven also received the award for the Song Of The Summer at MTV Video Music Awards 2023. On September 29, Jungkook released his track 3D and it quickly entered the charts and broke multiple records. The promotional schedule for the album was unveiled on October 5. It reveals that his activities will go on till November 20. The BTS member has never disappointed with his releases. Fans eagerly wait for GOLDEN to drop and see what the idol has up his sleeves.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat





ALSO READ: BTS' Jungkook's first solo album GOLDEN hints at mysterious plans in promotion schedule