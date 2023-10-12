BTS Jungkook to perform with Charlie Puth? Fans speculate Left and Right performance

BTS member Jungkook has impressed us time and time again with his amazing collaborations. The idol’s and Charlie Puth’s was one that all fans had been waiting for since Jungkook had released the cover of We Don’t Talk Anymore and the American singer had given him a shoutout. Finally, the fans’ dreams came true as the two collaborated on the track Left and Right. Charlie Puth will be performing in South Korea soon and many fans are speculating that Hungkook will make an appearance too.

Fans speculate that Jungkook will join Charlie Puth at his concert

Charlie Puth is currently on his world tour and will be performing in Seoul on October 20, 21 and 22 at the KSPO DOME. The singer also posted on his Instagram and added Jungkook and Jack Harlow’s 3D’s lyrics as the caption. This was enough proof for fans to detect that the BTS member might be making a special appearance during Charlie Puth’s concert. Fans are overjoyed with the prospect of the two artists appearing together again after so long. They can’t seem to get enough of the amazing energy the two have together. It would be interesting to see Charlie Puth and Jungkook perform their hit catchy song Left and Right one more time.

Jungkook’s upcoming album GOLDEN

BTS member Jungkook will be releasing his first solo album GOLDEN on November 3 at 1 pm KST which is 9:30 AM IST. The upcoming album includes 11 tracks including his previous releases Seven featuring Latto and 3D featuring Jack Harlow. GOLDEN’s promotional activities will extend till November 20 and on that day he will also be holding his first solo concert at Jangchung Arena, Jung-gu, Seoul from 8 pm (4:30 pm IST). The show will also be streamed live so that global fans can also enjoy his performance. Jungkook has been releasing teasers and concept pictures and giving us nuggets. Fans are anticipating a power-packed first album.

