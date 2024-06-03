BTS’ Jungkook to release heartfelt single Never Let Go as special tribute to fans during 2024 Festa celebration

BTS’ agency BIGHIT MUSIC just revealed that BTS Jungkook’s new track, Never Let Go, is set to drop on June 7, 2024, as a special thank you to the ARMY. This exciting news arrives during Festa 2024, a two-week celebration marking the band's 11th anniversary since their debut back in 2013.

Fans took note of the timing of Jungkook's new release, observing that it coincided with BTS' 11th anniversary Festa week. This Festa holds particular significance as it marks the first time in BTS and their fandom ARMY's history that most of the band members won't be present due to their ongoing enlistment.

BTS announces Never Let Go

BIGHIT MUSIC recently made an announcement about BTS' Jungkook's upcoming single, Never Let Go. The announcement stated:

“Hello.

This is BIGHIT MUSIC.

We are excited to announce the release of BTS member Jungkook’s fan song, Never Let Go.

"Hello.

This is BIGHIT MUSIC.

We are excited to announce the release of BTS member Jungkook's fan song, Never Let Go.

Never Let Go is a heartfelt tribute to Jungkook's fans, encapsulating the message "to never let go of each other's hands" as a token of gratitude for the boundless love from ARMY all over the world. We appreciate your anticipation and excitement for the new track.

Thank you for your continued love and support for BTS."

Thank you for your continued love and support for BTS.”

Jungkook's latest track, Never Let Go, is scheduled for release on June 7 at 1 PM KST, which translates to 9:30 AM IST.

This isn't the first time BTS' Jungkook has released a song for fans during Festa season. His initial Festa solo track, Still With You, made waves upon its 2020 release and remains profoundly meaningful to his admirers and fans. Continuing this tradition, he followed up with My You in 2022, showcasing his continuous dedication to penning musical love letters to his fans.

More about BTS’ Jungkook

Currently, Jungkook is stationed in the 5th Infantry Division in the Republic of Korea Army, and he's slated to return in June 2025, along with Jimin, RM, SUGA, and V. Prior to them, J-Hope is expected to complete his military service in October 2024. Notably, Jin will be returning in just 9 days, planning to reunite with fans at Jamsil Stadium for a special hug meet and greet event commemorating BTS' 11th anniversary on June 13, 2024.

Some members have pursued individual projects during their military service, while the entire group is gearing up to reunite for band activities in 2025. Never Let Go marks Jungkook's first solo music release since his debut album, GOLDEN, in 2023, which notably debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 albums chart.

