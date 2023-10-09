BTS’ Jungkook to steal the show with first solo concert GOLDEN Live On Stage

BTS member Jungkook is ready to set the stage on fire with his concert GOLDEN Live On Stage. His agency made the statement regarding the show and what to expect from it. The idol would be releasing his first album as a soloist this November. His previous hits Seven featuring Latto and 3D featuring Jack Harlow add to the expectations that fans have for the upcoming project.

Agency announces Jungkook’s upcoming solo concert

On October 8, BIGHIT MUSIC announced on Weverse that BTS member Jungkook will be performing live at GOLDEN Live On Stage, his solo concert. This would be his first concert as a soloist. The agency revealed in their statement that Jungkook’s GOLDEN Live On Stage will be held on Monday, November 20, 2023, celebrating the release of Jung Kook’s solo album. They shared the details of the time and venue. The concert would start at 8 pm (4:30 pm IST) on Monday, November 20, 2023 (KST) at Jangchung Arena, Jung-gu, Seoul. Tickets would be available to the ARMY Membership holders and Weverse Shop GLOBAL album purchasers. They added that more information regarding the online streaming and tickets will be provided in a separate notice.

The notice also gave hints as to what to expect from the concert. It read, “Jung Kook “GOLDEN” Live On Stage will feature performances of various tracks in the album. We eagerly anticipate your love and support you’ll bring to this unique showcase with the artist.”

More details of Jungkook’s upcoming solo album GOLDEN

Jungkook’s first solo album GOLDEN will be released on November 3 at 1 pm KST which is 9:30 AM IST. The album will contain 11 tracks in total which will also include his previously released Seven featuring Latto and 3D featuring Jack Harlow. His promotional activities will extend till November 20 and the idol will be making various appearances and performing at multiple shows and events. Concept photos SOLID, SUBSTANCE and SHINE were released earlier this month.

