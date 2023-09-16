BTS' Jungkook tops September boy group member brand reputation rankings, V follows second

BTS’ Jungkook has topped the boy group member brand reputation rankings three consecutive times, September one being the latest. The second position this time is bagged by V. Check the top 30 below

Written by Pratyusha Dash Published on Sep 16, 2023   |  03:08 PM IST  |  6.6K
BTS V and Jungkook, credits- BIGHIT MUSIC
BTS V and Jungkook, credits- BIGHIT MUSIC

Key Highlight

  • K-pop Boy Group band member rankings are out
  • BTS' Jungkook is in the first position followed by V, Kang Daniel, Jimin and Cha Eun Woo

The latest Brand Reputation Rankings for individual male K-pop group members have been released by the Korean Business Research Institute. These rankings were determined by analyzing data related to consumer engagement, media coverage, communication, and community awareness for a total of 716 boy group members. The data was collected from August 16 to September 16.

Top 5 on the list

In the latest rankings, BTSJungkook has once again claimed the top spot for the third consecutive month, with an impressive brand reputation index of 4,322,719. This marks a noticeable decrease from his August index of 6,992,686 but still demonstrates significant growth from July's score of 4,637,262. Notable keywords associated with Jungkook included Seven, ARMY, and Billboard, while related terms highlighted phrases like record, dominate, and surpass. The analysis of his online sentiment revealed a highly positive score of 87.42 percent.

BTS' V secured a close second position with a brand reputation index of 4,247,789, representing an 8.67 percent increase compared to his August score of 3,909,040. Meanwhile, Kang Daniel from Wanna One climbed to third place with a brand reputation index of 3,440,712 for September.

BTS' Jimin claimed the fourth spot on the list, boasting a brand reputation index of 3,140,089. In the fifth position, we have Cha Eun Woo from ASTRO, with a brand reputation index of 2,762,739.

 

Check out the top 30 boy group members

  1. BTS’ Jungkook
  2. BTS’ V
  3. Wanna One’s Kang Daniel
  4. BTS’ Jimin
  5. ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo
  6. NU’EST and Wanna One’s Hwang Minhyun
  7. THE BOYZ’s Juyeon
  8. EXO’s Baekhyun
  9. BIGBANG’s G-Dragon
  10. BTS’ Jin
  11. BTS’ Suga
  12. WINNER’s Kim Jin Woo
  13. SF9’s Rowoon
  14. Wanna One’s Park Ji Hoon
  15. BTS’ RM
  16. SEVENTEEN’s Joshua
  17. BTS’ J-Hope
  18. TVXQ’s Yunho
  19. NCT’s Mark
  20. Wanna One’s Kim Jae Hwan
  21. SHINee’s Key
  22. Super Junior’s Kyuhyun
  23. NCT’s Jaehyun
  24. TVXQ’s Changmin
  25. SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu
  26. Highlight’s Yoon Doojoon
  27. Super Junior’s Kim Heechul
  28. WINNER’s Song Mino
  29. SEVENTEEN’s Jeonghan
  30. SEVENTEEN’s Jun

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: BTS' V wraps up Layover with For Us; releases soulful music video to celebrate solo album’s journey

Advertisement
About The Author
Pratyusha Dash
Pratyusha Dash

Pratyusha Dash is an English Literature Graduate from Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies with a deep passion ... Read more

Advertisement
Credits: Korean Business Research Institute

For the latest Bollywood news, Telugu news, entertainment exclusives, gossip, movie reviews, and more, follow the Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel, or head to our social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram!

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!