BTS' Jungkook tops September boy group member brand reputation rankings, V follows second
BTS’ Jungkook has topped the boy group member brand reputation rankings three consecutive times, September one being the latest. The second position this time is bagged by V. Check the top 30 below
The latest Brand Reputation Rankings for individual male K-pop group members have been released by the Korean Business Research Institute. These rankings were determined by analyzing data related to consumer engagement, media coverage, communication, and community awareness for a total of 716 boy group members. The data was collected from August 16 to September 16.
Top 5 on the list
In the latest rankings, BTS' Jungkook has once again claimed the top spot for the third consecutive month, with an impressive brand reputation index of 4,322,719. This marks a noticeable decrease from his August index of 6,992,686 but still demonstrates significant growth from July's score of 4,637,262. Notable keywords associated with Jungkook included Seven, ARMY, and Billboard, while related terms highlighted phrases like record, dominate, and surpass. The analysis of his online sentiment revealed a highly positive score of 87.42 percent.
BTS' V secured a close second position with a brand reputation index of 4,247,789, representing an 8.67 percent increase compared to his August score of 3,909,040. Meanwhile, Kang Daniel from Wanna One climbed to third place with a brand reputation index of 3,440,712 for September.
BTS' Jimin claimed the fourth spot on the list, boasting a brand reputation index of 3,140,089. In the fifth position, we have Cha Eun Woo from ASTRO, with a brand reputation index of 2,762,739.
Check out the top 30 boy group members
- BTS’ Jungkook
- BTS’ V
- Wanna One’s Kang Daniel
- BTS’ Jimin
- ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo
- NU’EST and Wanna One’s Hwang Minhyun
- THE BOYZ’s Juyeon
- EXO’s Baekhyun
- BIGBANG’s G-Dragon
- BTS’ Jin
- BTS’ Suga
- WINNER’s Kim Jin Woo
- SF9’s Rowoon
- Wanna One’s Park Ji Hoon
- BTS’ RM
- SEVENTEEN’s Joshua
- BTS’ J-Hope
- TVXQ’s Yunho
- NCT’s Mark
- Wanna One’s Kim Jae Hwan
- SHINee’s Key
- Super Junior’s Kyuhyun
- NCT’s Jaehyun
- TVXQ’s Changmin
- SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu
- Highlight’s Yoon Doojoon
- Super Junior’s Kim Heechul
- WINNER’s Song Mino
- SEVENTEEN’s Jeonghan
- SEVENTEEN’s Jun
