BTS’ Jungkook tried picking between ‘Twenty-Five, Twenty-One’ & ‘Business Proposal’ and it was relatable

BTS’ youngest member seems to be an avid K-drama watcher just like the rest of us and honestly we cannot blame him. Jungkook has been enjoying the ongoing dramas and raving about how good they are. He left for the US on March 28 earlier than the other BTS members for preparing the group’s performance at the Grammy Awards set for April 3. However, Jungkook tested positive for COVID-19 on his arrival.

During his self-quarantine, Jungkook has found comfort in communicating with ARMY and he took to another game time on Instagram, giving a chance for fans to ask him questions where he has to pick a favourite from 2 options also known as ‘Balance game’.

The ARMY had him make some really tough choices of BTS or ARMY, chocolate or vanilla and so on. However, one question was particularly difficult for the golden maknae himself as he was made to choose between ‘Twenty-Five, Twenty-One’ and ‘Business Proposal’. Jungkook has previously talked about both the series, mentioning how he’s caught up with all episodes and is an avid watcher himself.

So picking between the two put him in a tough spot, making him say, “Business Five Proposal One.” His answer cracked up the fans and made them relate. Both dramas have been racing to acquire the highest ratings while the lead actors Nam Joo Hyuk, Kim Tae Ri, Ahn Hyo Seop and Kim Sejeong are competing for top spots as well.

Which one do you like more?

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: April 2022 K-dramas that we’re looking forward to: ‘Our Blues’, ‘Shooting Stars’, ‘Tomorrow’ & more