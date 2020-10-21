BTS: Jungkook turns director for BE album song MV; Reveals THIS regret he had during My Time act at MotS ON:E

BTS singer Jungkook surprised ARMY by hosting a YouTube Live today. The singer revealed he directed a few cuts for the group's upcoming album's MV and spoke about Map of the Soul ON:E.

It has been a great few hours for the ARMY. It began with BTS singer V dropping a few pictures on Weverse which was followed by Jimin hosting a VLive. Big Hit Entertainment dropped a new episode of Run BTS into the mix and now, Jungkook hosted a live session on YouTube. The Bangtan Boy looked drop-dead gorgeous in an all-black ensemble while his messy tresses were in no mood to play along with Kookie. The singer began the session by revealing an interesting update on the group's upcoming album, BE.

JK revealed that the group has shot a music video for the album and he sat on the director's chair during the filming. As translated by Jungkook stan account Jungkook Times, the singer revealed he is the project manager for the upcoming music video and contributed as a director for a few scenes in the MV. He said he interacted with the director and the production team on the sets. He said the task was difficult but he seemed to enjoy it. He said that though there aren't many cuts he directed, he hopes the ARMY identifies them when the video releases.

The singer shifted from work to this talked-about tresses. He recalled his plans for his hair during his My Time performance for day 2 of Map of the Soul ON:E. Jungkook intended to present a different hairstyle. The fan translation said JK wanted to have his hair pulled back and fix it tightly so that no matter the choreography, it wouldn't open up.

However, his hair wasn't playing along with the script. "So when I was monitoring, I was so sad to see that. My hair was like this, like how they are now. That was so regretful. I wanted to tell you this," the translation reads.

