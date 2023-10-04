BTS' Jungkook-TXT lead K-pop nominations at 2023 MTV EMAs, FIFTY FIFTY and more earn nods; Full list inside

BTS’ Jungkook and TXT have successfully clinched the major nominations at the 2023 MTV Europe Music Awards (EMAs). On October 3, a full list of nominees spanning diverse music genres all around the world was revealed. The event is scheduled to take place in Paris, France next month. BTS’ Jungkook, TXT, New Jeans, and other K-pop groups bagged major nominations for the event, full list inside.

BTS' Jungkook secures three nominations at the 2023 MTV EMAs

Billboard Brazil unveiled the full list of nominees earlier this month. BTS’ golden maknae and the Blue Hour singers were the most nominated K-pop artists for the upcoming event. Jungkook, who will mark his debut in EMAs as a solo artist, clinched three nominations including, Best Song for his latest digital single Seven Feat Latto, Biggest Fans, and Best K-Pop. Being the first K-pop solo artist to receive a nomination in this category, Jungkook's nomination for Best Song is a clear indication of his global influence on the music industry.

TXT bags major nominations at the 2023 MTV EMAs

TXT (TOMORROW X TOGETHER) on the other hand stood at par with the 3D crooner and was nominated for Best Group, Best Push Artist, and Best K-Pop. Meanwhile, both NewJeans and SEVENTEEN earned two spots each. The Attention and Fire performers were nominated for Best Group and Best K-Pop. TXT hailed as one of the best K-pop groups of the fourth generation continues to show testament to their potential.

BLACKPINK and aespa secures one nomination each for the 2023 MTV EMAs

BLACKPINK who recently wrapped up their BORN PINK world tour was nominated for the Biggest Fans awards. Whereas, aespa will compete for the Best Group this year. Other K-pop nominees include the Cupid singers FIFTY FIFTY and Stray Kids for the best K-pop Groups of the year award. The hashtags for these K-pop groups are currently trending on social media as fans shower their love and support to their favorite artists rooting for their big win.

2023 MTV EMAs date and schedule

The 2023 MTV Europe Music Awards are set to take place on November 5 in Paris, France. EMAs are usually considered as an alternative to the MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs). The grand event will take place in Paris first time since 1995. As the name suggests the EMAs are a well-known music award ceremony that recognizes the best in international music.

