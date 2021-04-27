From BTS’ JungKook to TXT’s Yeonjun; These pop icons are bringing back man buns effortlessly

We are curating a list of all the K pop stars that are acing the hair game with their man buns. Scroll down to see who made the list.

While at home, everyone’s hair is getting long and untamable, many K pop icons are opting towards keeping a man bun. Flaunting their long wavy hair in style, many have proved that man buns are anything but outdated!

1. TXT’s Yeonjun: This TXT member mesmerised fans with his pastel pink hair in the We Lost the Summer music video, not only the colour, but a small bun was the highlight of Yeonjun’s unicorn hairstyle.

2. SEVENTEEN’s Jeonghan: While this SEVENTEEN member has not had long hair in ages, we still loved his man bun in Adore U music video enough to give him a mention. While it may be long back, his man bun still bags the highest points.

3. SF9’s Hwiyoung: Mocha like hair delicate wavy curls and his little man bun make him look like he just stepped out of a magazine catalogue and hence it definitely deserves a top spot on this list.

4. GOT7’s BamBam: The pop icon gave fans a peek at his tiny man bun during Episode 5 of the group’s reality show Hard Carry 2, but fans of the group aka iGOT7s loved it way too much, and with good reason! Be it casual or polished, the icon carries of his bun with suave.

5. BTS’s Jungkook: We finally got a look at the Bangtan Boys’ man bun during the group’s appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and to say the least, ARMY was head over heels in love with it.

Credits :Twitter

