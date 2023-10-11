BTS' Jungkook unites with The Kid LAROI, Central Cee in explosive collab Too Much; set to drop on October 20

Brace yourselves for an electrifying collaboration featuring BTS' Jungkook, The Kid LAROI, and Central Cee. The highly anticipated announcement of their new single, Too Much, has just been revealed, and it is set to drop on October 20. The title itself suggests that this musical union promises an explosion of excitement and anticipation, giving fans a glimpse of the epic collaboration that awaits.

Jungkook, The Kid LAROI and Central Cee team up

On October 10, The Kid LAROI officially confirmed the upcoming release of Too Much, a new single featuring Jungkook and Central Cee, scheduled to drop later this month. The highly anticipated track will be unleashed on October 20 at 8 AM KST (4:30 AM IST), just ahead of The Kid LAROI's new album release in November.

This announcement adds another exciting chapter to an already eventful year for all three artists. The Kid LAROI kicked off the year with Love Again, earning his fourth top 40 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 and serving as the lead single for The First Time. Simultaneously, Jungkook is gearing up for the release of his own album, titled GOLDEN, scheduled for November 3 at 1 PM KST.

Too Much is anticipated to be Jungkook's third consecutive chart-topping collaboration this year, following the success of Seven. Feat. Latto and 3D, featuring Jack Harlow. Jungkook, the last BTS member to release an album after unveiling two solo tracks, continues to dominate the music scene with his solo ventures.

Too Much teaser out

The Kid LAROI has unveiled an exciting teaser for Too Much as well, featuring Jung Kook and Central Cee. The teaser opens with The Kid LAROI against a black backdrop, the words TOO MUCH in striking red above him and his name in red below. Jungkook follows, with his name in a vibrant purple, echoing BTS' fandom color, and Central Cee is introduced with yellow lettering. Each artist is shown nodding to a snippet of the song.

The teaser concludes with the words "Was it too much?" as a question, leaving a lingering anticipation. From the brief snippet, the song exudes a lively and energetic vibe, hinting at a dance-worthy, head-bopping sound. Fans are eagerly awaiting the full collaboration, excited to witness what this powerhouse trio has in store with their upcoming release.

Watch the powerful teaser here:

