BTS' Jungkook unveils captivating 2D teaser photos for upcoming solo single 3D featuring Jack Harlow

BTS member Jungkook has excited fans with news of his upcoming solo digital single, 3D, featuring American singer Jack Harlow. The announcement was made during Jungkook's performance at the Global Citizen Festival and was later confirmed on the global fandom platform Weverse. Additionally, Jungkook has shared 2D concept photos for his upcoming solo single 3D with Jack Harlow.

Jungkook releases 2D concept photos

BTS' Jungkook is gearing up for the release of his new solo single, set to drop in less than a week. The global pop sensation recently unveiled additional concept photos for his upcoming digital single, 3D (Feat. Jack Harlow). These new images highlight Jungkook's unmatched visual appeal, following the release of the initial set of concept photos.

The Still With You singer’s captivating appearance takes center stage in these fresh photos, which exude a contemporary aesthetic featuring striking silver and blue tones as the backdrop. His innate glamor and distinctive style shine through, intensifying the excitement and anticipation among fans for his impending single. What's intriguing to note is that while the first set of photos was labeled 1D, this second set has been titled 2D in reference to his upcoming album.

Check out 2D concept pictures here-

More about Jungkook’s upcoming solo single 3D

On September 23, Jungkook gave fans a thrilling sneak peek of his upcoming release, 3D, during his headlining performance at the 2023 Global Citizen Festival in New York. After leaving the stage, a mysterious teaser video for the song lit up the internet, sparking speculation and excitement.

Shortly thereafter, BIGHIT MUSIC made the official announcement that 3D is Jungkook's second solo digital single, featuring Jack Harlow. In their English statement, the agency described the track as a pop R&B song that cleverly expresses feelings towards an unattainable person from the perspectives of the first, second, and third dimensions. They also teased that fans should prepare to witness a more mature side of Jungkook following his previous single, Seven (featuring Latto). To build up anticipation, Jungkook unveiled two hero films and his first concept photos for 3D. The single is scheduled for release on September 29 at 1 p.m. KST.

In a previous revelation, Jungkook had shared on SUGA's talk show Suchwita that he had plans to release one more single before dropping a small mini album for fans, which he expected to release by November. Anticipation is growing among fans as they eagerly wonder about the musical direction Jungkook will take with his upcoming single.

Check out Jungkook’s concept photos 1D for the upcoming single below-

