BTS' Jungkook unveils GOLDEN's preview giving sneak-peek into album's upcoming tracks; Watch

BTS' Jungkook has released his upcoming album GOLDEN's preview on YouTube. The video provides small glimpses of all the tracks that will be available on GOLDEN. This will be BTS' Jungkook's first solo album. Before this, he released two singles called Seven and 3D as a soloist. Both of these tracks will also be part of the album. Watch the video below to listen to what the songs will be like.

BTS’ Jungkook unveils GOLDEN’s preview ahead of album release

On October 30 at 8:30 PM IST, BIGHIT MUSIC unveiled a three-minute-long preview of BTS' Jungkook's upcoming album GOLDEN. The album features eleven tracks and each track conveys a different story. He unveiled the melodies and feel of each track through a preview.

It starts with 3D featuring Jack Harlow which we have already heard and swooned over and still are doing so. Next up is Closer to You featuring Major Lazer. It gives off typical Major Lazer vibes and from his signature music, one can point out. Then comes Seven featuring Latto which we all have been listening to seven days a week ever since it was released.

Standing Next to You, the title track of the album gives the dance vibes and it is anticipated to even have a mind-blowing choreography. Yes or No was previewed next. These were some lines from the song, "Are you thinking about us? If so, then I think I know what's going on and are we falling in love? Say yes or no, yes or no, yes or no."

Please Don't Change featuring DJ Snake gives his signature music vibes. One could feel it is a DJ Snake production just by listening to it. BTS' Jungkook is seen standing in a phone booth in the preview of the track. Hate You is the next track and these were some of the lines one could hear were: "I'm gonna hate you, paint you like the villain that you never were. I'm gonna blame you for things that you don't do, hating you's the only way it doesn't hurt. (drops bouquet on the floor)." It was themed in black and white.

The preview ended with the last few tracks called Somebody, Too Sad to Dance which had the lines, "Now I just wait by the telephone, you ain't coming back and I should've known. That's why I'm too sad to dance." Lastly, Shot Glass of Tears featured the lines, "Got a shot glass full of tears, drink drink drink say 'cheers'"and had Jungkook's mesmerizing vocals.

About Jungkook’s solo album GOLDEN

GOLDEN will be released on November 3. Fans are excited for the release. Through the preview, all the tracks on GOLDEN look promising. After GOLDEN's release, BTS' Jungkook will hold his first offline solo concert called Golden Live On Stage on November 20 to celebrate the release of his album and present special stage performances of various tracks.

Advertisement

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: BTS' Jimin talks about possibility of solo concert; recalls feelings while watching SUGA's Agust D Tour