BTS' Jungkook unveils new concept photos ahead of solo album GOLDEN's release

BTS' Jungkook will be making his highly-anticipated solo album release in November. His first-ever solo album titled GOLDEN will arrive on November 3 at 1 PM KST. Recently the golden maknae has been teasing his album by releasing new concept photos conveying the themes his new album will be based on. BTS' Jungkook made his debut as a solo artist in July 2023 by releasing Seven, his first digital single.

SOLID and SUBSTANCE concept photos released

BTS' Jungkook recently unveiled a new set of concept photos from his upcoming album GOLDEN. Through GOLDEN BTS' Jungkook will strive to deliver the experience of all the golden moments he has experienced as a member of the global pop star group BTS and as a soloist. BTS' Jungkook unveiled SOLID concept photos. He released three pictures donning a sporty look. In the first picture, he is dressed in an all-white ensemble from head to toe looking relaxed. In the second picture, he gives a glimpse of his arm sleeve tattoos and in the third picture, he is seen wearing a gray sweatshirt standing beside a punching bag used in boxing. BTS' Jungkook then released SUBSTANCE concept photos where he looks stunning and handsome displaying his starboy vibe. One can notice all his tattoos being displayed on the background wall individually. Previously he had released SHINE concept photos where he was seen having his golden hour moment.

About BTS' Jungkook's new album GOLDEN

The announcement for BTS' Jungkook's first-ever solo album was dropped on October 4 at midnight KST. Everyone was buzzing on the internet about his first-ever solo album. BTS' Jungkook will release GOLDEN on November 3 at 1 PM KST. The solo album will have 11 tracks inclusive of his previously released digital singles 'Seven' and '3D'. BTS' Jungkook will also deliver special stage performances and make various appearances alongside the release of his solo album GOLDEN. BTS' Jungkook will premiere his newly released single 3D (feat. Jack Harlow) on the Music Bank show on October 13.

