BTS' Jungkook unveils title poster for Standing Next To You from first solo album GOLDEN

BTS member Jungkook is all set to release his solo album GOLDEN on November 3. BTS' Jungkook made his solo debut with a digital single called Seven and released 3D as the second digital single. Now his next project is GOLDEN which will include his previous singles and more new tracks. The shine, solid, and substance concept photos have been revealed along with the tracklist for GOLDEN.

BTS' Jungkook unveils Standing Next To You title poster

BTS' Jungkook unveils the title poster for Standing Next To You. It is one of the main tracks from his first-ever solo album GOLDEN. The released title poster shows BTS' Jungkook leaning against the wall looking to his left. He is seen wearing a black blazer with a dazzling chain on his neck. BTS' Jungkook looks uber cool and in his element in the main track poster. The typography of the main track's title Standing Next To You is clearly visible behind it.

Other tracks on the album include 3D (feat. Jack Harlow), Seven (feat. Latto) - explicit ver. & clean ver., Closer to You (feat. Major Lazer), Yes or No, Please Don't Change (feat. DJ Snake), Hate You, Somebody, Too Sad to Dance, Shot Glass of Tears. One can witness major names of artists from the American music industry like Major Lazer, Diplo, Ed Sheeran, DJ Snake, and Shawn Mendes who worked on different tracks of GOLDEN.

About BTS' Jungkook's GOLDEN album

Through GOLDEN, BTS' Jungkook aims to reflect on the golden moments in life that he faced as a BTS member and as a solo artist. The album will include 11 tracks with Standing Next To You as the title song. Seven and 3D will also be included in the album. To celebrate the release of GOLDEN, BTS' Jungkook will hold his first-ever solo concert GOLDEN Live On Stage. It will be held on November 20 at 8 PM KST exclusively on Weverse Live. BTS' Jungkook will showcase various stages and performances along with his artistic abilities. Take a look at the official tracklist below:

