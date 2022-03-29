BTS' Jungkook updates fans after testing COVID-19 positive; THIS is what he had to say

On March 29, BIGHIT MUSIC confirmed that BTS’ Jungkook tested positive for COVID-19 as he arrived to Las Vegas earlier than his members to check on the progress of their performance at the Grammys. Later, Jungkook took to his personal Instagram account to update his fans on his condition. He said, “I’m doing alright, this is not a big deal.” He reassured his fans regarding his condition, leaving the fans with a sigh of relief.

According to the agency, Jungkook left the country on March 27th after receiving a negative PCR test to prepare for the performance of the 64th Grammy Awards to be held in Las Vegas on April 4. However, after arriving in Las Vegas, he felt discomfort in his neck, and as a result of PCR test, he was confirmed to be COVID-19.

Currently, Jungkook is in self-quarantine and treatment in accordance with the quarantine guidelines in the United States. Fortunately, the agency explained that there were no special symptoms other than a slight sore throat. However, attendance at the event was stopped as he was confirmed with COVID-19 at the time the Grammy Awards were only 6 days later.

The self-isolation period for confirmed COVID-19 patients in Korea is 7 days, but the US has shortened the quarantine period to 5 days from the beginning of this year. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) website, the quarantine period is 5 days, but one must wear a mask for an additional 5 days after the quarantine period. Isolation is also recommended, not mandatory.

In light of this, it is expected that Jungkook will be able to attend the Grammy Awards ceremony. However, although BTS was named on the Grammy Awards performers list this time, it is unclear whether Jungkook will be able to be on stage because he cannot afford to align his performance with the members during the quarantine period.

ALSO READ: MAMAMOO’s Moonbyul to make a quick solo comeback in April; 3 months after ‘6equence’

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

What do you think of the news? Let us know in the comments below.