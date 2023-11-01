BTS' Jungkook, V, BLACKPINK's Jennie, NewJeans, and more named most followed K-pop act on Spotify for October

According to K-pop radar, the list of the most followed K-pop acts includes artists like Stray Kids, (G)I-DLE, Jisoo, NewJeans, BTS as a group, Jungkook, and V as soloists. The list also includes BLACKPINK as a group along with Jennie, Rosé, and Jisoo as soloists. This data reflects how the various K-pop artists can develop their bond and connect with fans through music.

BTS, Jungkook, BLACKPINK, Jennie, NewJeans in top 5 list

BTS member Jungkook topped the list of the most followed K-pop acts on Spotify. The Seven singer currently boasts over 10 million followers on the app which saw a growth of 628K new followers. This year he made his official solo debut and his first album GOLDEN will arrive on November 3.

The second position was acquired by BLACKPINK's Jennie who released a new song called You & Me in October. She has accumulated over 4 million followers on Spotify showcasing a remarkable growth of 519K new followers. The third and fourth positions were occupied by BLACKPINK and NewJeans respectively.

BLACKPINK has over 46 million followers whereas ADOR's rookie group possesses over 5 million followers. The former released a new song called The Girls in October whereas the latter released the League of Legends World Championship anthem titled GODS. BTS was at No.5 with over 70 million followers gaining 435K new listeners in October despite releasing new group projects currently.

BTS' V, Stray Kids, BLACKPINK's Rosé, (G)I-DLE, Jisoo wrapped up the Top 10 list

BTS’ V was in the sixth position with over 15 million followers on Spotify. JYP Entertainment's K-pop group Stray Kids was at No.7 with 13 million followers and gained 317K new ones in October. The K-pop group made quite a buzz in the recent few months with their 2023 MTV Video Music Awards appearance and have a new album called ROCK-STAR on the way. BLACKPINK member Rosé gained over 303K new followers leading to a total of over 4 million listeners on Spotify.

K-pop group (G)I-DLE and Jisoo were at No.9 and No.10 respectively. (G)I-DLE gained 282K new followers in October and also released their first full-english album called HEAT with I Want That as the lead single. Jisoo gained 281K new followers and now has over 1.9 million followers on Spotify.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: BLACKPINK Lisa's Weibo account suspected to be deleted after Crazy Horse performance