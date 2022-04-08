BTS’ Jungkook, V & J-Hope head to the famous Bellagio fountains; ARMY gathers to join in on fun ahead of conce

While Sin City has very candidly renamed itself to Borahaegas, the preparations to kickstart BTS’ stay in the city are in full force. Joining in, is the popular tourist spot Bellagio fountains where members Jungkook, V and J-Hope head to, on April 7 local time, for witnessing a first- a special water show to beats of their most beloved hits.

The three members were dressed in very different styles, as very lovingly pointed out by the fans, and did the countdown for the water show. BTS’ Grammy nominated track ‘Butter’ played in the background and resounding shots blew up to signal the start of the event. Check out the video below.

Moreover, the premiere took place a few hours later when ‘Dynamite’ played over and a rhythmic show began as can be seen below.

BTS is set to perform 4 sold out nights at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on April 8, 9 and April 15, 16. The whole city has turned itself purple, the group’s representative colour, in welcome of the over 260 K attendees that are expected to be in the audience over the four shows. Multiple tourist attractions and meaningful locations have taken part to ring in the historical celebrations.

Just a while ago, it was announced that member Jin will be limiting his participation during the concerts following his injury and surgery of index finger. According to his physician’s advice, the BTS member will be a part of the performance and stage at the shows; however, it will be limited to avoid strain.

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: BIGHIT MUSIC denies rumors of BTS receiving invitation for President-elect Yoon Seok Yeol's inauguration event