BTS' Jungkook, V on Spotify's Global Top Songs Chart: Seven marks 4th week at no 1, Layover tracks debut

BTS members Jungkook and V are reigning on Spotify charts as the maknae's solo debut single made him the first Korean artist to reach No. 1 on Spotify’s Global Top Songs for four consecutive weeks. While the Winter Bear singer entered Spotify’s Global Top Songs chart with pre-releases Love Me Again and Rainy Days. Read on to know more about the achievements of the septet's youngest members Jungkook and V as solo artists.

Jungkook's Seven spent four weeks at No. 1 on Spotify’s Global Top Songs

Seven has broken multiple records as a first for K-pop soloists making the singer one of the significant musical artists in the industry. The first male artist in the world to surpass 15 million streams on Spotify within just 24 hours of its release has made another record on the platform and second overall after Taylor Swift. Released on August 14 the song has consistently been No. 1 on Spotify’s Global Top Songs and this week the Euphoria singer remained untouched on the chart. The single Seven is now the first song by a K-pop artist to spend 28 consecutive days on Spotify’s Global Top Songs. The BTS member has also risen up to No. 25 in its fourth week on UK’s Official Singles Chart.

V's Love Me Again and Rainy Days on Spotify Global Top Charts

The second youngest member of BTS, V is gearing up for his solo debut in September and has already started his journey with two pre-released songs called Love Me Again and Rainy Days on August 11 at 1 pm (KST). V's debut album Layover is scheduled to be released on September 8. The songs have debuted on the Spotify Global Top Charts with Love Me Again on No. 10 with 3,773,666 listens and Rainy Days at No. 12 with 3,576,108 listens filtered on its first day. Rainy Days also topped iTunes Charts in 70 countries alongside Love Me Again reaching No. 1 in 35 countries previously. Rainy Days and Love Me Again also entered Oricon's daily digital singles chart at No. 1 and No. 2 respectively.

