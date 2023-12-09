BTS' Jungkook voices frustration at persistent toxic fans outside his home; shares concerns during recent live

BTS' Jungkook once again addressed sasaeng fans in his most recent live broadcast. On December 8, as part of his farewell to fans before his mandatory military enlistment, Jungkook logged onto Weverse. While strolling outside during the candid live broadcast, he took a moment to call out sasaeng fans for their intrusive behavior.

BTS’ Jungkook calls out sasaeng fans

The term "sasaeng fan" refers to individuals who excessively obsess over celebrities, often resorting to stalking and invading their privacy. These fans are universally disliked by both artists and general fanbases due to the potential harm they can cause to celebrities.

On December 8, during a candid live broadcast, BTS' Jungkook addressed the issue of sasaeng fans. The BTS member initiated the Weverse live while taking a walk and sharing that he had a conversation with Jin. Jungkook explained that, with his enlistment approaching, he couldn't afford to be lax and drink, so he decided to exercise. Following his workout, he was taking a stroll around the neighborhood, mentioning his poor sense of direction, which prevented him from venturing too far.

While strolling around his neighborhood, Jungkook addressed the persistent issue of sasaeng fans, noting that they continue to show up and wait for him in front of his house. During the live broadcast, he expressed his frustration, stating, "There are sasaengs in front of my house these days still," and firmly requested them to refrain from such behavior.

Jungkook's past encounters with sasaeng

Despite Jungkook having previously addressed the issue of sasaeng fans, fans (known as ARMYs) are expressing their anger at the fact that he continues to endure the presence of stalkers, even at his own residence. While encounters with such stalkers are unfortunately not uncommon for BTS members and other idols, it's only in recent months that they have started publicly addressing the issue.

Jungkook, in particular, has been consistently vocal about the problem. In a previous live session, the Seven singer politely urged fans not to follow him to private schedules or wait for him at places such as his gym or residence. Jungkook had to issue a warning on Weverse after someone went to the extent of ordering food at his address without his consent.

