BTS’ Jungkook waits for his special someone in new videos for Somebody, Too Sad To Dance, more; Watch

BTS’ Jungkook has dropped three more new videos in his exclusive video series for GOLDEN. Captioned as the “GOLDEN Reels Exclusive Series," these reels showcase songs from his latest album. Including the new 3, total 6 tracks with new videos are already released. Today on November 24th new videos have been dropped. There might be more videos incoming by the singer.

Four new exclusive reels by Jungkook

Released on November 24, KST, these fresh reels from BTS' Jungkook feature tracks from his solo album GOLDEN which are in continuation of his GOLDEN Reels Exclusive Series. The latest video on the list standing at number four is Somebody, a track from his album.

Captioned as “GOLDEN Reels Exclusive Series #4 - Oh, it's time to let go..” this new reel follows the theme of the previous ones with Jungkook in a black and white video. Here Jungkook’s song Somebody is being played while Jungkook is sitting in a beautiful area filled with flowers waiting for someone. Behind him are some lockers ahead of which the singer sits around waiting.

The scene shifts to him waiting in front of a wall on which SOMEBODY is written with a neon sign. After the video finishes the lyrics “I Hoped You’d Find Somebody.” shows up.

Watch it here-

In the next video we see the caption “GOLDEN Reels Exclusive Series #5 - Too sad to dance.” This one too is part of his song titled Too Sad To Dance. Following the same trend we see black and white Jungkook who is standing on the stage while lights go around him. In front of him is a mic, which he doesn’t seem too interested in.

He rather has his eyes glued to the audience in front as if he is waiting for someone. The song plays out in the background as Jungkook moves around observing his surroundings. The song ends with the lyrics “I’m Way Too Sad, Way Too Sad, To Dance.”

Watch It here-

The third video following the continuation of the other five is captioned “GOLDEN Reels Exclusive Series #6 - Got a shot glass full of tears.” The video opens up but this time Jungkook isn’t black and white anymore. Being full in color Jungkook revisits the theater which we saw in Yes Or No but this time determined and not heartbroken.

He first has a bouquet in his hand which he throws away. What before were resembling white snowflakes now fall down Golden in color. Jungkook looks forward and the theater above him reads GOLDEN while golden colored flakes fall around him. His song plays out in the background while he looks ahead strong and fierce indicating he his over his black and white storm and into his golden period.

Watch It here-

The series might have further songs with new videos coming out but as they are exclusive reels many fans are suspecting that these reels might only be for the songs with unreleased music videos. Either way, the songs do seem to tell an exclusive story when watched together one after the other giving Jungkook’s fans ARMYs an exclusive experience.

More about BTS’ Jungkook

Previously three of the eight tracks from his album, namely Closer To You, Yes Or No, and Please Don't Change, have been released. Fans are buzzing with speculation, suggesting that these reels could be teasing upcoming, yet-to-be-released music videos.

Jungkook and Jimin recently jetted off to Japan on November 23, sparking anticipation for a collaborative filming schedule. On November 22, it was revealed that RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook had commenced the mandatory military enlistment process. Shortly afterward, Jungkook confirmed his enlistment in December. Fans are eagerly awaiting what the idol has in store before his military service begins.

