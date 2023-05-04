BTS’ Jungkook warns action against invasive fans sending food to house, says ‘I’m thankful, but I eat well..’

BTS’ Jungkook is generally known for his composed and modest personality. However, he has recently made it clear that he will not tolerate fans who invade his privacy by sending him unwanted food deliveries at his residence. Through Weverse, a social media platform popular among fans of BTS, Jungkook expressed his worries and advised fans against the risks of such intrusive behavior.

Jungkook’s post

Jungkook, in his message, pleaded with his fans to cease sending food deliveries to his home, stating that it puts his safety at risk. He added that even if they send him food, he won't consume it and that he eats well by himself. The BTS star went on to warn fans to take action against those who continue to send food deliveries to his home, warning that he will investigate the order number on the receipt.

In the post, he wrote, "Please do not deliver food to my house. I won't eat it even if you send it. I appreciate the thought, however, I eat well by myself, you can buy and eat it. I'm requesting. If it’s sent one more time, I’ll inquire about the order number on the receipt and take action. Therefore, please stop it.”

Jungkook's statement comes only a few days after he conducted a live broadcast with his followers in which he made and ate meals while conversing with them.

What is the matter?

Jungkook has recently been receiving food deliveries from fans at his house, but he has issued a warning to his fans to stop this behavior. It is not uncommon for fans to send gifts or messages to their idols, but sending food to their private residences can be intrusive and potentially dangerous. Not only can it create an uncomfortable situation for the artist, but it can also pose a security risk to their personal lives.

The revelation has surprised fans, who are now concerned for Jungkook's safety and well-being. Many fans are also taking to social media to condemn the invasive fans' behaviour and to urge them to stop. Invading fans has long been a concern in the K-pop industry, with many performers having to cope with potentially hazardous and disturbing behaviour from some fans. The issue has deteriorated to the point where several K-pop agencies are considering legal action against fans who indulge in such behaviour.

