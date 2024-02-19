BTS' Jungkook wins The Male Artist at 2024 People's Choice Award; becomes first Asian artist to do so

BTS' Jungkook proved his star power and talent once again as he took home the award for The Male Artist of the Year at the 2024 People's Choice Awards. The idol is currently fulfilling his mandatory military service. He made his solo debut with GOLDEN in November 2023 along with the music video of the title track Standing Next To You. He also collaborated with several international artists and held his first solo concert.

BTS' Jungkook wins big at 2024 People's Choice Awards

2024 People's Choice Awards was held on 19 February IST. BTS member Jungkook came out victorious as he took home the award for the Male Artist of the Year at the 2024 People's Choice Awards. This is also an important streak for the artist as he became the first Asian to grab the award for this category. 2023 was a phenomenal year for the idol as he released multiple tracks in collaboration with international artists. Jungkook made a debut as a soloist on November 3, 2023, with the release of his all-English album GOLDEN.

GOLDEN included his previous releases, Seven featuring Latto and 3D featuring Jack Harlow. Moreover, the remix version of the title track Standing Next To You featuring Usher was also released. The tracks in the albums featured Mazor Lazer and DJ Snake. Ed Sheeran and Shawn Mendes were also credited for the production. He also collaborated with The Kid LAROI and Central Cee for the track Too Much. Jungkook held his first solo concert in December 2023 which was also live-streamed for a global audience. The artist set several records for himself with his releases.

BTS' recent activities

All BTS members are currently serving in the military. In December 2023, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook also initiated their mandatory military enlistment.

J-Hope celebrated his birthday on February 18 and surprised fans with the announcement of an upcoming dance documentary HOPE ON THE STREET which will be released on March 29. Along with that, HOPE ON THE STREET VOL.1, a special album will also be unveiled.

