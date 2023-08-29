BTS’ Jungkook working on new single or JJK1? Seven singer talks about upcoming music plans and lack of lives

On August 29, BTS’ Jungkook took part in the Stationhead session for the first time and he delved into information about various things. He first began talking about how he couldn’t be talking to them for a long time since he has to go for another scheduled activity 10 minutes later. Soon, he said that he is extremely busy currently and while he wants to go live more often, he will have to stop for sometime due to his busy schedule.

BTS’ Jungkook talks about new music projects during Stationhead Session:

He said he has many things going on until mid November. He expressed that he feels nervous by the mountain of work ahead of him. He hoped that ARMYs (fandom name) will be waiting for him till he can show what he has in store for them. He also said that he has to diet and get in shape for his comeback, exciting the fans with the news! He also proudly announced that he is an ‘official TikToker’ since his account got verified and promised to upload good TikToks for ARMYs now! He also talked about his upcoming birthday and asked whether he should be making seaweed soup for himself. (It is a Korean tradition to make seaweed soups during birthdays).

BTS’ Jungkook’s ending comments:

In the end, he went on to say that he wished to go to Busan with his friends, eat delicious food and come back quietly but to no avail. He got photographed there as well and it became a viral moment on various social media platforms. He expressed that he was afraid about his upcoming work and the fans were right there to support him. He ended the session with the promise that he will be back with something amazing for them! While he did not talk about what he is working on, fans were quick to deduce that it is probably for his upcoming mini album or single. Earlier, during Suchwita with SUGA, he said that he will be releasing another single and then a mini album, which should be done by November.

BTS’ Jungkook’s achievements with Seven:

Jungkook's Seven (feat. Latto) topped in both the Global 200 and Global (Excl. the US) as of September second. Since the song's release on July 14th, it has only been at the top of the two charts for six consecutive weeks. He is the first Asian singer and the first K-pop artist to top the Global 200 charts for six weeks in a row since the two charts were established in September 2020.

