BTS' Jungkook writes Hanteo history recording over 2 million album sales with GOLDEN on release day

Jungkook, popularly referred to as ‘golden maknae’ of BTS has accomplished an incredible achievement, shattering records within hours of his debut as a solo artist. His debut album GOLDEN, achieved an astonishing sales figure of more than 2 million copies within a couple of hours, establishing an unparalleled milestone in the annals of Hanteo Chart history.

Jungkook becomes first K-pop soloist on Hanteo charts to sell over 2 million albums on debut day

It took only a couple of hours for Jungkook to sell over 2 million copies of GOLDEN on the Hanteo charts, surpassing fellow BTS member V.

Earlier, BTS member V held the top spot for the highest 1st day of sales by soloists in Hanteo’s history with 1,672,138 copies of his album Layover.

Following Jungkook and V are BTS members Suga as Agust D and Jimin holding the third and fourth spots with their albums D-Day and Face respectively. While Agust D recorded a whopping sale of 1,072,311 copies of D-Day, Jimin caught up with Face selling over 1,021,532 copies on its first day on the Hanteo chart.

From Left and Right to GOLDEN, take a look at Jungkook’s solo journey

It was in June 2022 when BTS announced focussing on solo projects while the members fulfill their mandatory military enlistment duties. While the announcement took the world by storm, Jungkook collaborated with American musician Charlie Puth and together they dropped the catchy, upbeat track, Left and Right.

In November 2022, Jungkook released the song Dreamers in advance of his performance at the inaugural ceremony of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The single was featured on the official soundtrack album of the tournament.

Now, Jungkook’s first solo album GOLDEN has been released and is already smashing charts, creating history. The all-English album features a total of 11 tracks, showcasing numerous collaborations with global artists.

In addition to his musical career, Jungkook has been making headlines in the fashion industry. As the global ambassador for Calvin Klein, the singer has not only been seen at fashion events but also grazing many magazine covers.

