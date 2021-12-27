BTS’ Jungkook & Yumi’s Cells’ Lee Yoo Bi’s agencies deny dating rumors

On December 27, BIGHIT MUSIC, home to BTS and thereby its member Jungkook as well as Y-Bloom Entertainment, home to actress Lee Yoo Bi released individual statements giving rest to any rumours that seemed to be floating around regarding the relationship between the two artists. They have both firmly denied that the two are involved in any way, let alone dating.

The two agencies have squashed the rumors surrounding their artists and have clarified that they two do not know each other or have even met. The agencies have called the rumor baseless and that it makes no sense.

Y-Bloom Entertainment further stated that the only BTS member that Lee Yoo Bi knows personally is SUGA, which was a long time ago. They do not know if the actor and the rapper even stay in touch anymore. Meanwhile, BIGHIT MUSIC has added that they will continue to take legal action against anyone who spreads false information or makes malicious posts against their artists.

This came to light after a YouTuber made a compilation video where they claimed to show instances that show how the two artists are dating. They said that actor Lee Yoo Bi is a fan of BTS’ Jungkook and how her description of an ideal type matches Jungkook, with a description being “a manly man with pretty eyes”. Her use of BTS’ signature purple hearts has also been called another hint of their relationship.

Join 'The celebration of K-world' with 'The HallyuTalk Awards'. Make your favourites win in the fiercest Hallyu battle here.

ALSO READ: BTS & SEVENTEEN collab coming soon? Fans hope for a legendary dance stage following J-Hope’s Insta post