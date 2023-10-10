BTS' Jungkook's 3D enters Billboard Hot 100 at No 5; Becomes only Korean soloist to debut two singles in Top 5

BTS' Jungkook's 3D debuts in the Top 5 of the Billboard Hot 100 charts. The chart list dates October 14 was released today. 3D which is BTS' Jungkook's second digital single has finally made its debut on the chart. Previously his first digital single Seven also witnessed the same debut in the Top 5 positions of the Billboard Hot 100 charts. BTS' Jungkook is currently gearing up for his first solo album GOLDEN's release.

3D by Jungkook feat. Jack Harlow enters Billboard Hot 100 at No.5

BTS' Jungkook's 3D makes its debut on the Billboard Hot 100 chart at No. 5. Jungkook collaborated with American rapper Jack Harlow on the track. 3D was released on September 29. Previously his solo debut single Seven also debuted on the Billboard Hot 100 chart at No.1 in July 2023 when it was released. With 3D's Hot 100 debut in the Top 5 list, BTS' Jungkook has set a record for being the only Korean soloist to have two songs in the Top 5 positions in the chart. For Seven BTS' Jungkook collaborated with American rapper Latto. Both 3D and Seven have been positively received by the fans. BTS' Jungkook's solo debut was remarkable putting out chartbuster tracks. Now all BTS members as soloists have at least one of their songs that debuted in the Top 5 on the Billboard Hot 100 list. Congratulations to BTS' Jungkook for this new achievement.

Jungkook's solo album GOLDEN

BTS' Jungkook will be releasing his first-ever solo album GOLDEN on November 3 at 1 PM KST. GOLDEN contains 11 tracks in total inclusive of Seven and 3D. Not only this BTS' Jungkook's will be showcasing various special stage performances. Recently it was announced BTS' Jungkook his upcoming solo concert, GOLDEN Live On Stage. It will be held on November 20 to celebrate the release of Jungkook's first album GOLDEN. BTS' first concert will be held at Jangchung Arena in Seoul. He also released SHINE, SUBSTANCE, and SOLID concept photos previously. BTS' Jungkook aims to share the golden moments of his life through his new album moments from his life as a BTS member and soloist.

