BTS' Jungkook's 3D featuring Jack Harlow reaches new milestone on Billboard's Pop Radio Airplay Chart

BTS member Jungkook marked a new feat with his track featuring Jack Harlow, 3D. The song charted at number 26 on Billboard's Pop Radio Airplay Chart. The idol has been setting new benchmarks with every release. He is also set to release his first album as a soloist GOLDEN. Here are the details of his recent achievements.

BTS' Jungkook's 3D peaks at number 26 on Billboard's Pop Radio Airplay Chart

BTS member Jungkook set a new record for himself as his track 3D featuring Jack Harlow peaked at the 26th spot on Billboard's Pop Radio Airplay Chart. The song has been charting on the list for the last three weeks. 3D is also his third track to reach the milestone of the top 30 on this chart. His previous release Dreamers with Fahad Al Kubaisi which was the FIFA World Cup anthem, Left and Right with Charlie Puth and Seven featuring Latto had also broken into this chart. Billboard's Pop Radio Airplay Chart measures the number of plays on the United States of America's top 40 radio stations. Jungkook has been expanding his reach with every new release and fans eagerly anticipate his upcoming album.

Jungkook's first album GOLDEN is set to release on November 3. The album will include 11 tracks in total which will also consist of his previous releases Seven featuring Latto (both explicit and clean versions) and 3D featuring Jack Harlow. The idol also unveiled a set of individual track posters for the songs of the upcoming album which revealed the lyrics. He would also be holding his first concert as a soloist on November 20.

