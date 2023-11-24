BTS' Jungkook's 3D Justin Timberlake Remix enchants with retro charm

BTS' Jungkook and Justin Timberlake came together to release the remix version of 3D. The idol released a pop R&B track featuring Jack Harlow on September 29. The track showed off his impeccable vocals and powerful dancing skills. On November 23, BIGHIT MUSIC announced that Justin Timberlake would be featured in the remix version of the track.

Jungkook's 3D: Justin Timberlake Remix

On November 23, it was announced that BTS member Jungkook's track 3D, featuring Jack Harlow, would receive a remix version. BIGHIT MUSIC announced that the track that is included in Jungkook's solo album GOLDEN will be getting a new version with Justin Timberlake which enhances the 2000s vibe of the old school sound of the original version, infusing it with a retro charm. This latest remix version was released on November 24 at 2 p.m. KST, which is 10:30 a.m. IST.

The remix version features Justin Timberlake, and the singer takes over with his verses after the first chorus. The American singer adlibs throughout the song, which is his signature move. Both vocalists show off their skills as their vocals perfectly blend with each other. The harmony of the singers is what adds to the taste of this new remix version.

Fans enjoyed this version of the song as they showered the new remix version with appreciation and love.

BTS' Jungkook confirms military enlistment

Jungkook released his first album as a soloist on November 3, titled GOLDEN, along with the music video for the title track, Standing Next to You. The album included his previous successful releases, Seven featuring Latto and 3D featuring Jack Harlow. He also collaborated with Major Lazer and DJ Snake on tracks. The writing credits also mention Shawn Mended and Ed Sheeran. On November 20, he also held his first solo concert.

On November 22, Jungkook announced that in December he would be enlisting for his mandatory military service. He confirmed the news by posting a heartfelt letter to his fans in which he assured them that he'd be back as a more mature person on stage. He also thanked them for their support and expressed his love for them.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: BTS’ Jungkook’s 3D releases with a bang, reconfirms why he’s called Golden Maknae