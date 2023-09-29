BTS’ Jungkook’s 3D releases with a bang! Reconfirms why he’s called ‘The Golden Maknae’

BTS' Jungkook just dropped his solo single 3D which features American rapper Jack Harlow. The song's release was announced on September 24th during Jungkook's performance at the Global Citizen Festival 2023 and teasers, '3D' Hero Film 1 and '3D' Hero Film 2 were also released on BTS' social media pages. 3D revolves around the topic of having feelings for an unattainable person from the perspective of the three different dimensions.

Jungkook's new single 3D

The Golden maknae hits a home run again. After the success of his last single Seven, Jungkook is all set to take over the music world with his new single 3D. The idol never fails to impress. The song starts with the singer stating that he can't reach the other person because they are in two dimensions but he wants everything in 3D. The music video hits hard with Jungkook and the dancers' energetic and flawless talent. The video which is directed by Drew Kirsch (who has previously worked with Taylor Swift and Jungkook and Charlie Puth's Left and Right) has a lot of camera movements giving a feel of viewing it from various dimensions. Jack Harlow joins in for his rap and the two play chess together.

Fans couldn't hide their excitement seeing the idol go all out and showcase his talent. A perfect combination of vocals and dance, the video successfully relays the message of loving someone through different dimensions. ARMYs are already expecting this banger to be a hit.

Jungkook's recent activities

BTS member Jungkook performed at the Global Citizen Festival 2023 on September 23 local time. He gave a glace of his next single as the word 3D popped up on the screen at the end of his performance. During the performance of Seven, he was joined by Latto who also featured in the song. His act got the fans raving with #JungkookOnGlobalCitizen with more than a million tweets. On September 23, Jungkook received the Song Of The Summer Award at the MTV Video Music Awards 2023 for Seven.

Jungkook did a cover of the song Stay, a song by The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber. The Kid LAROI took to Instagram and posted the BTS member's rendition of the song to his story with the caption "soon". This led to many fans speculating a collaboration. The Australian artist is scheduled to perform in Busan on October 8.

