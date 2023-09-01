BTS' Jungkook's birthday: Celebrates birthday with ARMY, shows magic tricks, pens heartfelt letter and more

BTS member Jungkook stopped by an online community platform to greet his fans on his birthday. The maknae of the septet marked his 26th birthday on September 1. He turned on a live broadcast session right after sharing a heartfelt message for all the fans conveying the emotions that he felt on this special occasion.

Jungkook's goes Live on birthday

On September 1, The Seven singer started a live video session to catch up with fans on his birthday. The video began with him playing Take Two by BTS in the background followed by V's song Sweet Night. He revealed about being busy the whole day but he came live as soon as he reached home, and surprisingly Take Two was the first song on the list. While talking about his daily practice and how he spent his day with friends, he also showed his surprising tricks to fans. He suddenly started showing magic tricks with a deck of cards. From picking two aces and shuffling them with the cards, he removed four aces right above the previous ones leaving fans in awe. He also wondered about how many birthdays he has spent with the ARMYs and expressed his gratitude to all the fans for celebrating 11 birthdays with him since his debut in 2013. Despite the live video not being long like his usual ones, fans were happy to see him on this memorable day.

Jungkook's Letter

"Hello, everyone, This is Jungkook. It's my birthday :) As time goes by, I feel like my birthday is nothing special these days, but the time that you took care of me is so precious, so I'm writing this post to make an impression leaving no room for doubt. But then, my expressions are limited. I think I'm going to say the things I always said to you today. I just want to say that I'm always thankful and that I know that my time with you is precious and that I'm receiving a lot of love. I genuinely love you all so much. These days, I've been spending every day so happily. I am very confident these days, but I don't know what would have happened if it wasn't for you all haha. I just want us to continue to trust each other and while doing so I wish to keep walking with you guys. Thank you always! Let's be happy. I am uploading this 1 minute beforehand (Laughing) I am so happy."

Jungkook meeting fans

A few hours before his birthday, photos of him with some fans went viral on the internet. The netizens are so happy for him in the photos that they are in doubt if the fans met Jungkook or he met his fans. This wholesome confusion was created as the Euphoria singer looked just as happy as the fans were in those photos.

