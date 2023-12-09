BTS Jungkook’s black and white world turns colorful with love in official visualizer for Hate You

BTS’ Jungkook has unveiled the official visualizer for his track Hate You from his solo album, GOLDEN. The BTS Maknae's debut solo project is an all-English album, comprising 11 tracks. The album includes his earlier release, Seven, featuring American rapper Latto, available in both clean and explicit versions, as well as 3D featuring Jack Harlow.

Since its release, GOLDEN has broken and set uncountable records, solidifying Jungkook's status as the Global Pop Star.

BTS’ Jungkook releases official visualizer for Hate You

BTS’ Jungkook dropped the official visualizer for Hate You from his solo album GOLDEN on December 9th KST. This visual representation provides viewers with a sneak peek into the song in a visually engaging manner. Visualizers typically exhibit a simpler and more straightforward visual style compared to regular music videos, serving as a minimalist accompaniment to the music.

In this particular visualizer, the black and white imagery complements the poignant theme of the song, where BTS' Jungkook expresses the sentiment of hating a loved one as a means to move forward. The use of the black-and-white aesthetic enhances the emotional impact, adding a heartbreaking charm to his portrayal of a forgotten love.

In a poignant moment, Jungkook stands on the balcony, where the gentle breeze suggests the chilly weather. As he sings, reflecting on his lost love, the world around him gradually regains color. The narrative takes an animated twist as the word hate appears on his arm. He is then portrayed running through a forest alongside a loved one with vibrant purple hair, a nod to BTS' fandom color.

The journey unfolds as the word hate transforms into love, coinciding with animated versions of ARMY bombs and glimpses of his concerts. This symbolic representation underscores the meaning of love for Jungkook, with his fandom ARMY infusing vibrant hues into his world.

Watch the visualiser here-

BTS’ Jungkook recent activities

BTS’ Jungkook has begun his mandatory military enlistment process and recently shared a heartfelt message with ARMY. He conveyed that his enlistment is set for December in the same letter.

Both he and Jimin will be enlisting together through the Companion Soldiers program. Additionally, the Seven singer in a live session with fans mentioned his initial interest in joining V in the special forces team, but due to certain circumstances, he couldn't pursue that option. The singer also performed recently at the Japanese music program CDTV LIVE LIVE.

