BTS’ Jungkook’s brother shares inside joke between the two; leaves fans emotional with update amid military service

BTS member Jungkook's brother Jeon Junghyun's most recent Instagram update about the SEVEN vocalist got fan ARMYs very emotional. Jungkook did one last live with the ARMYs before enlisting in December 2023. A few days ago, fans were finally able to see him after months, on the day of member Jin's discharge from the military.

On the 24th of June, Jeon Junghyun posted his story about his humorous interaction with BTS' golden maknae Jungkook. During the talk, they were observed playing the guessing game Catch Mind, popular in South Korea. It went like this: 'What's up with the cloud? These are all hints... Ah, 'cheondang'. The word was Jungkook's drawing hint. “Woah… Freakin (______).. Freakin cool.”

To understand it better, heaven is written as cheondang in Korean but can be written cutely as jjeondang, making it sound like jeon-dda meaning it’s cool or awesome in Korean.

ARMYs were very happy and emotional at the same time after getting an update about the Standing Nect to You singer. One fan wrote, ‘JUNGKOOK'S VOICE. HIS LAUGH !!!! PLEASE IT'S BEEN SO LONG I MISS HIM’. Another fan wrote, ‘Jungkook’s cute giggles’. Another fan wrote, ‘Jungkook's brother with Taekook part 2 Hahahaha,’ referencing the fanship between Jungkook and member V.

Meanwhile, As of June 24, Jungkook's Standing Next to You has surpassed 700 million streams on Spotify, marking his second-fastest track to achieve this milestone. Released on November 7, 2023, it reached this feat in 234 days, following his hit SEVEN, which did so in just 65 days. This accomplishment also surpasses Jimin's Like Crazy, which took 249 days to hit 700 million streams. Additionally, Standing Next to You has outperformed BLACKPINK Jennie's One Of The Girls and Jungkook's collaboration with Charlie Puth, Left And Right. Jungkook now has three songs in Spotify's top 10 most-streamed K-pop solo list, further cementing his success in his solo career.

Jeon Jung Kook, a South Korean singer-songwriter and record producer, is a member of the boy group BTS. He graduated from Seoul's School of Performing Arts and made his debut with BTS at fifteen on Mnet's M! Countdown with the track No More Dream on June 13, 2013.

Throughout his career with BTS, Jungkook has won numerous awards and performed at major events such as the Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA) and Billboard Music Awards (BBMA). The group received the Hwagwan Order of Cultural Merit from the President of South Korea for their contributions to Korean culture and literature, making Jungkook the youngest recipient of this honor.

Jungkook released his solo debut album on July 14, 2023, featuring the song SEVEN. The track quickly topped charts and broke records across various music platforms, including becoming the fastest song to reach one billion streams on Spotify.

