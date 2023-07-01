BTS’ Jungkook’s debut digital solo Seven reported to feature Nevertheless actress Han Soo Hee; BIGHIT responds

According to an exclusive report, actress Han So Hee has been cast in the music video for BTS Jungkook's solo song titled Seven. The shoot took place in Los Angeles, and Han So Hee has since returned to Korea on June 22. Both agencies have not confirmed anything yet.

Is Han So Hee to appear in Jungkook’s Seven?

On 1 July, a report by OSEN stated that Han So Hee will be appearing in the music video for Jungkook's official solo debut track. While Jungkook has previously released solo songs, he is now preparing for his official solo debut with his first solo album. Reports have it that Han So Hee recently finished shooting a music video in Los Angeles and returned to Korea on June 22. However, both BIGHIT MUSIC and Han So Hee's agency have acknowledged the reports and responded to them.

What does BIGHIT MUSIC have to say?

BIGHIT MUSIC responded to the report cautiously, stating that it is challenging to confirm Han So Hee's appearance in BTS Jungkook's solo music video. Han So Hee's agency, 9ato Entertainment, also expressed the difficulty in confirming her appearance in Jungkook's music video. On another note, Jungkook is set to release his solo digital single titled Seven on July 14 at 1 p.m. KST. Han So-hee's recent appearance in a music video marks approximately four years since her last one in 2019 for Melomance's Greetings. Throughout her career, she has also been featured in music videos like SHINee's Tell Me What To Do, Jung Yong-hwa's Girls Do It, and Roy Kim's Let's Stop It.

Are you excited to see Han So Hee and Jungkook’s pairing in his new music video?

