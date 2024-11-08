BTS’ Jungkook’s docuseries I AM STILL THE ORIGINAL set for OTT release on December 3; Watch teaser

BTS’ Jungkook recently released a solo documentary movie titled I AM STILL and showcased his musical journey. However, a series version of the documentary has also been announced, I AM STILL THE ORIGINAL, which will have an OTT release. The docuseries is set to premiere on December 3, 2024.

On November 7, 2024, BIGHIT Music announced BTS’ Jungkook’s docuseries titled I AM STILL THE ORIGINAL. The show will explore the artist’s musical journey and the inspirations behind his debut solo album, GOLDEN. The show is set to premiere on December 3, 2024, on the streaming platform Disney+.

A teaser of the show has been released, which showcases a glimpse of the artist’s wonderful journey of creating music. He also talks about the importance of BTS and how much it has impacted his solo endeavors. Following the success of the docufilm, it is expected that the series will also be well-received among fans. I AM STILL docufilm was released in a total of 114 countries, accumulating 5.61 million USD in overseas revenue. The worldwide box office total stands at 8.18 million.

The description of the documentary states that it will follow the most popular BTS member, Jungkook, and showcase his journey up until the release of his debut solo album, GOLDEN. The film documents the 150-day process of creating the album leading up to its ultimate release. Moreover, it will also highlight the artist’s involvement with the project and the phenomenal path he takes.

The film will also feature live performances in Seoul and the iconic Times Square live showcase. It will also consist of exclusive interviews and behind-the-scenes footage.

Jungkook made his solo debut with the album GOLDEN in 2023 and took the world by storm. The album features popular collaborations such as SEVEN ft. Latto, 3D ft. Jack Harlow, a remix version version of Standing Next to You with pop star Usher and more.

The artist enlisted in 2023 and is stationed in the 5th Infantry Division in the Republic of Korea Army. He will be discharged around 2025, along with the other members, and make a full-group comeback.