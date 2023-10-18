BTS' Jungkook's fan interaction at Budapest hotel sparks off mixed reactions amid safety concerns

Recently, BTS’ Jungkook was seen at Incheon Airport, en route to an undisclosed overseas schedule. Though the destination remained unconfirmed, fans speculated that Jungkook, equipped with a camera, might share his travels soon. Some viral videos capturing his interactions and greetings with fans abroad quickly went viral, eliciting mixed reactions from the fan community. Read on to know why.

Jungkook interacts with overseas fans

On October 17, a video surfaced depicting fans gathered outside BTS' Jungkook's hotel, which is said to be in Budapest, Hungary. Upon his exit, he graciously greeted them with a "Prince-like" bow, earning praise for his sweetness and the fans' respectfulness.

However, despite the positive reactions, many viewers took issue with the video. The act of fans waiting outside Jungkook's hotel was criticized as "sasaeng behavior," considered inappropriate, and some were surprised at Jungkook's calm demeanor given how many people lined outside his hotel.

Sasaeng refers to fans in the K-pop community who are overly obsessive and disregard idols' privacy. Jungkook has consistently emphasized the importance of respecting his privacy, and while he happily greeted those waiting, it's understandable that some ARMYs were displeased with the video.

It got both positive and negative reactions from fans regarding how it violates the idol’s privacy. But many fans also appreciated the respectful and calm behavior of fans waiting.

BTS’ Jungkook recent activities

In a recent collaboration, BTS member Jungkook and TOMORROW X TOGETHER joined forces, showcasing their talent and irresistible charm in the 3D and Chasing That Feeling challenge. Their dance performance together delighted fans, who eagerly anticipate more interactions between the two groups.

Additionally, Jungkook is set to perform at the upcoming European Music Awards 2023, just two days after the release of his solo album GOLDEN on November 3rd. Fans are excited, speculating that his performance might include tracks from the highly anticipated debut album. EMA recently teased fans with a motion poster featuring the 3D singer, adding to the mounting excitement.

BTS' Jungkook also continues to dominate global music charts as a soloist. The BTS’ singer's solo tracks, Seven and 3D, have once again secured positions on the Billboard charts. Having made his solo debut with Seven in July 2023, Jungkook followed up with the release of his second single, 3D, featuring American rapper Jack Harlow.

In the latest Billboard charts released on October 17 for Global 200 and Global Excl US entries, both of Jungkook's solo tracks secured spots in the Top 10 positions. Seven claimed the No.8 position, while 3D ranked even higher at No.5.

Impressively, Seven has maintained a presence on the Billboard charts for 13 consecutive weeks, since its release on July 14 through Big Hit Music. On the other hand, 3D, released on September 26, made a powerful debut at No.1 and continues to hold its position on the chart for two weeks and counting.

