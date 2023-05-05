BTS’ Jungkook’s fans demand strict action against sasaeng fans after food delivery controversy; Here’s why

BTS has been subjected to various instances of absurd incidents throughout their 10-year-long career. Time and again the seven members have addressed their ever-present concerns of extremely invasive fans or sasaengs who take their ‘fanship’ to dangerous levels. Recently, BTS member Jungkook seemed to have been caught in another mess where food deliveries were sent to his house repeatedly.

What does Jungkook have to say?

In a post made on the platform Weverse, the youngest BTS member called out the actions of certain sasaeng fans who seem to have located the address of his house and have been delivering food to his residence. Jungkook clearly called out these actions saying, “Please do not deliver food to my house. I won't eat it even if you send it. I appreciate the thought, however, I eat well by myself, so you can buy and eat it. I request this. If it’s sent one more time, I’ll inquire about the order number on the receipt and take action. Therefore, please stop it. Ha”

What are fans demanding?

Since this post, not only the fans of Jungkook and BTS but even netizens have expressed their shock over the appalling and borderline dangerous behavior executed by the fans who have found out the address of the Korean stars’ house and are sending him food delivery. Fans have subsequently taken to social media to slam the sasaeng fans who go to extreme lengths to acquire such information and even buy it from others. They are also demanding HYBE take strict action against these people and tighten the security around Jungkook so that no one would be able to do this henceforth. His agency has not commented on this so far.

Previous incident of stalking Jungkook

Earlier this year, it was found out that certain people followed Jungkook to his gym/workout location, later sharing photos from when he went live from the same place. The BTS member had similarly spoken up about these actions which had left him surprised. Jungkook had then asked the people not to follow him to private places, waiting to meet him as he was about to leave for home. He had asked people to respect his privacy and has once again become vocal about the issues he has faced due to invasive fans.



