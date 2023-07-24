BTS' Jungkook's fans express concern for airport safety as photographer almost falls on singer; Watch

Jungkook of BTS arrived at the airport after completing his overseas schedule in the United States. The BTS member promoted his debut single song Seven in the States and returned to his home country on July 24. Fans of the K-pop idol expressed this discomfort as a big crowd followed the Seven singer to the airport.

BTS fans showed their concerns about Jungkook's safety

BTS member Jungkook released his solo single Seven and decided to give a grand performance at Good Morning America's Summer Concert Series on July 14. He returned home after completing his several promotional activities in the States and was spotted at the Incheon International Airport. Jungkook was seen in an all-black baggy outfit attracting compliments from the fans. He greeted the people who were gathered to see him. When Jungkook took the exit surrounded by his bodyguards. Jungkook was seen being followed by fans in huge numbers. Despite the barriers, many people jumped over them to follow him, Jungkook even tried stopping them politely. Fans pointed out that a camera got close to Jungkook and the photographer almost fall onto the singer which startled him for a moment. Netizens expressed their concerns as a huge number of people tried getting close to him. However, the security guards protected him well and made sure the BTS member entered his car safely. Fans online were concerned that this incident may have shocked Jungkook.

BTS' Jungkook followed by a sasaeng fan

This is not the first time something like this happened to Jungkook. When the BTS singer was leaving the country on July 12, for his United States a sasaeng fan tried getting dangerously close to him. BTS' Jungkook was busy greeting fans and the media in the sweetest way possible, unaware of who was behind him. As soon as the fan tried coming closer his security team acted diligently and immediately pulled her away from Jungkook. Concerned fans praised Jungkook's bodyguards for their swift action as they protected him so well. As such incidents occurred one after the other netizens seemed to be really upset expressing their worries about Jungkook's safety in public spaces.

