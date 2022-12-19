BTS’ Jungkook’s FIFA song Dreamers remains on Billboard’s Songs Sales Chart for THESE many weeks

Dreamers, by BTS' Jungkook , which was released on November 20th, received enthusiastic responses around the world upon its release, ranking first on the iTunes 'Top Song' chart in 102 countries/regions around the world until the next day (November 21st). This song ranked second on Spotify's 'Daily Global Top Song' chart (as of November 20), followed by #1 on Spotify's 'Top Song Debut Global' chart (as of November 25-27). did.

'Dreamers' has been on the chart for three consecutive weeks since entering the Billboard Japan 'Hot 100' chart. In addition, this song maintained the top spot on YouTube Music's 'Global Top Song Chart' for 4 weeks in a row, and on the domestic music site Melon's 'TOP100' chart (as of December 4), it even reversed and took the top 5, recording numerous global hits. It ranked at the top of the chart.

Billboard Charts:

Also, according to the latest chart (as of December 17th) announced by Billboard, an American music media, 'Dreamers' was on the chart for 3 consecutive weeks in 'World Digital Song Sales'. The song, which went directly to No. 1 on the 'World Digital Song Sales' and 'Digital Song Sales' in the first week of its release, continues to be popular on the latest charts such as Billboard's 'Global 200' and 'Global (excluding the US)'.

Jungkook's other achievements:

Dreamers proved its extraordinary popularity once again by topping the list of most requested songs by listeners. Recently, iHeartRadio's 'Most Requested Live', a famous American radio program, announced the top 30 most requested songs by listeners. Beating out Avril Lavigne, Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez, Sam Smith and more. On the other hand, Jungkook was ranked first in the 'Most Streamed K-Pop Solo Artist of the Year' announced by Spotify on the 5th, and was nominated for the 2022 People's Choice Awards (USA) with 'Left and Right', a collaboration song with Charlie Puth and won the 'Collaboration Song of the Year' category.

