BTS' Jungkook's first solo album GOLDEN hints at mysterious plans in promotion schedule

On October 4 it was announced that BTS member Jungkook will be releasing his album on November 3. The idol made his debut with his single Seven featuring artist Latto in July this year. The promotional schedule for the album was revealed on October 5.

Jungkook’s first album GOLDEN promotion schedule out

GOLDEN will be dropping soon and the promotion schedule gives hints to what fans can expect from the upcoming album. The promotions are scheduled to start from October 5 to 7 with the release of concept photos. This will be followed by Music Bank on October 13 and the tracklist will be unveiled on October 15. The album will include 11 tracks including his previously released single Seven featuring Latto and recently released 3D featuring Jack Harlow. Next, the main poster for the album will be out on October 17 and the preview on October 31. Finally, the main tracks teaser will be unveiled on November 2 and finally, the main music video and album will be out on November 3. The promotions will go on till November 20. Promotions scheduled after the release of the album have not been disclosed. The dates on the promotion are given but his activities are being kept as a mystery.

More details about Jungkook’s album

While the pre-orders for GOLDEN started on October 4, the album will be released on November 4. Two tracks Seven and 3D of the 11 in total that would be released have already become a massive hit. The songs still continue to dominate the charts and win the hearts of fans. The dance challenges have also gone viral on social media with various celebrities and fans grooving to the catchy beats of the pop hits. Earlier in September, Seven also received the award for the Song Of The Summer at MTV Video Music Awards 2023. Fans are highly anticipating what more the artist has in store with his first solo album.

