BTS' Jungkook's first solo concert GOLDEN Live On Stage to be held on THIS date; know where and how to watch

BTS' Jungkook who made his debut with hit digital single Seven, will now hold his first solo concert titled GOLDEN Live On Stage in November. BTS' Jungkook made his official debut as a soloist in July 2023 with Seven's release. Following Seven's success BTS' Jungkook released his second digital single 3D. Now the youngest of BTS will be releasing his first solo album GOLDEN in whose support the solo concert is being held.

Details about Jungkook's first solo concert GOLDEN Live On Stage

The announcement of his first solo concert came as a surprise when BIGHIT MUSIC shared this amazing piece of news. Now more details about his upcoming solo concert have been shared by the agency on Weverse. BTS' Jungkook's first solo concert titled GOLDEN Live On Stage will be held on November 20 at 8 PM KST. This spectacular event is being organized to mark the celebrations for his first solo album GOLDEN. There will be an exclusive Weverse live for his concert. Special streaming of Jungkook's solo concert will also be available via the Weverse app, website, and TV app with real-time subtitles in 8 languages mainly English, Japanese, Chinese (simplified), Chinese (traditional), Vietnamese, Indonesian, Thai, and Spanish. BTS' Jungkook aims to show special stage and performances from his GOLDEN album, conveying all the golden moments of his life as a BTS member and soloist. GOLDEN album will have 11 tracks inclusive of Seven and 3D.

BTS' Jungkook's recent activities

BTS' Jungkook has been making waves with his soloist career. He has been touching new heights as he grows more in his soloist career as an artist. Debuting as a soloist with track Seven featuring American rapper Latto, the song has been going strong on the music charts for over 60 weeks now. Riding on Seven's success, BTS' Jungkook performed at Global Citizen Festival and announced the next track 3D's release. 3D featured American rapper Jack Harlow. Now that his album GOLDEN is coming on November 3, BTS' Jungkook will be appearing as a featured artist on The Kid LAROI's track Too Much along with Central Cee. Too Much will be put on October 20.

