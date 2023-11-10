BTS Jungkook's GOLDEN achieves highest 1st week sales by any solo album in Hanteo's history

BTS' Jungkook's solo career has been nothing less than breaking records and making new ones. The official debut of BTS' youngest member happened in July 2023 with a digital single called Seven. Since then Jungkook has been on a winning streak across all directions. Currently, his album GOLDEN which was released on November 3 has created a new record in the history of the Hanteo Chart.

GOLDEN has most 1st week sales on Hanteo Chart by any solo album

GOLDEN by BTS' Jungkook upon its release broke bandmate V's record on Hanteo chart. The all-English debut album of Jungkook had surpassed the highest first-day and first-week sales accumulated by any solo album to date in history. On its release day, it had sold over 2 million copies.

Currently, as per Hanteo Chart, GOLDEN has sold a total of 2,438,483 copies in its first week of release from November 3 to November 9. Jungkook has managed to set a new record for the highest first-week sales by a solo artist to date. This record was previously held by BTS' V's debut album Layover which sold over 1,672,138 copies on its release day and over 2,101,974 in its first week.

With this new feat, Jungkook has made a name for himself as a solo artist having the fifth-highest first-week sales in the history of Hanteo. He joins the likes of BTS which he is a member of, SEVENTEEN, Stray Kids, and NCT DREAM.

BTS' Jungkook's recent activities

BTS' Jungkook's new album has eleven tracks with Standing Next to You as the title track. It also includes his previously released singles called Seven (both versions) and 3D. His new music and performances are being highly appreciated among fans.

He performed at the TSX Stage in New York City where he sang Please Don't Change, Yes or No, Seven, 3D, and Standing Next to You live. Fans were elated to see their favorite idol delivering on point. Before this he appeared on iHeartRadio, The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, and The TODAY Show which also saw a sweet interaction of him with a young fan on her 10th birthday.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: BTS Jungkook surprises massive crowd with performance at TSX stage in New York; performs hits Seven, 3D & more