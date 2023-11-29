BTS’ Jungkook's GOLDEN achieves milestone as first K-pop solo album to spend 3 weeks in Billboard 200's Top 20

BTS' Jungkook continues to write his name in the history of the Billboard charts. As of November 28, Billboard announced that Jungkook's debut solo album, GOLDEN, has achieved a remarkable feat by securing its position on the Top 200 Albums chart for the third consecutive week. Impressively, for the week ending on December 2, GOLDEN maintained its strong standing at No. 16.

Jungkook’s GOLDEN stays strong on Billboard charts

In the most recent Billboard chart update, BTS' Jungkook has achieved remarkable rankings with his solo album GOLDEN, securing the 16th position in its third week on the prestigious Billboard 200 main album chart. GOLDEN also made an impressive mark by securing the No. 5 position on both the Top Album Sales chart and the Top Current Album Sales chart. This achievement signifies that Jungkook's solo album was the fifth best-selling album in the United States for the week.

Notably, GOLDEN made its debut at an impressive No. 2 earlier this month on the Top 200 Albums chart and since then has remained in the top 20 of the list. This achievement solidifies Jungkook's status in the K-pop industry, as he becomes the first K-pop soloist ever to have an album charting in the top 20 of the Billboard 200 for three consecutive weeks.

Other BTS members Jimin and V are still riding high on the US Billboard charts. Jimin's solo album FACE, featuring the track Like Crazy, continues to maintain a strong position. Similarly, V's Layover is making waves in album sales categories, with Slow Dancing and Love Me Again from the album consistently holding their spots on the charts.

Watch Standing Next To You, GOLDEN's title track here-

Jungkook’s songs from GOLDEN create separate records

For the third week running, Jungkook's title track Standing Next to You has secured the top spot on Billboard's Digital Song Sales chart. This achievement signifies its continuous dominance as the best-selling song in the United States.

Standing Next to You has also maintained its position on the Hot 100 for a third consecutive week at No. 73. Additionally, Jungkook's collaboration with Kid LAROI and Central Cee, Too Much, held its ground at No. 93 for the fifth consecutive week on the chart.

Both Too Much and Jungkook's pre-release single 3D featuring Jack Harlow experienced notable success on Billboard's Pop Airplay chart, which tracks weekly plays on mainstream Top 40 radio stations in the United States. In its fifth week, Too Much surged to No. 17, while 3D reached a new peak at No. 22 in its eighth week on the chart.

Jungkook's songs from GOLDEN are maintaining a strong presence on Billboard's global charts. On the Global Excl. U.S. chart, Seven (featuring Latto) reclaimed the No. 2 spot, with Standing Next to You following closely at No. 3. Other tracks like 3D secured the 16th position, Yes or No landed at No. 68, Hate You at No. 152, and Please Don't Change (featuring DJ Snake) at No. 185.

Moving on to the Global 200, Standing Next to You held a commendable position at No. 5, while Seven held the No. 7 spot. 3D maintained its presence at No. 27, and Yes or No secured the 120th position.

Furthermore, Jungkook has achieved another milestone as the first K-pop soloist to consecutively spend 15 weeks on Billboard's Artist 100. This week, he secured the No. 12 position, solidifying his impact on the prestigious chart.

