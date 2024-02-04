BTS' Jungkook's GOLDEN continues to hold top 10 spot on Spotify weekly albums for 13th consecutive week

BTS' Jungkook maintains his Spotify dominance as his debut solo album GOLDEN secures the 10th spot on the Weekly Top Albums - Global for January 26 to February 1. This achievement extends GOLDEN’s unprecedented streak in the Spotify Top 10 for a remarkable 13 weeks.

BTS’ Jungkook holds on to Spotify's top 10 weekly albums list with GOLDEN

BTS' Jungkook's impressive feat marks the 13th consecutive week in the Top 10 for GOLDEN, underscoring the album's enduring popularity among global listeners.

In addition to his Spotify success, Jungkook has garnered attention with nominations in four categories at the 21st Korean Popular Music Awards. The categories include Musician of the Year, Song of the Year, Best K-Pop Album, and Best K-Pop Song. As Jungkook continues to shine both individually and as a part of BTS, fans eagerly anticipate the outcome of the prestigious awards, further highlighting the artist's significant impact on the music industry.

Jungkook’s Standing Next to You - Usher Remix Performance Sketch unveiled

BTS' Jungkook, celebrated for his recent hit Standing Next to You, pleasantly surprised fans on February 2 and 3 with new content. A performance video and a photo sketch of Standing Next to You featuring Usher were unveiled, evoking a wave of nostalgia and leaving fans yearning for more from the BTS star.

The performance video sketch for the Usher Remix of Standing Next to You showcases Jungkook and Usher collaborating on their performance and discussing choreography. The behind-the-scenes footage captures the duo practicing dance moves, sharing laughs, and expressing excitement about their collaboration. The video not only offers insights into the creative process but also highlights the camaraderie between Jungkook and the legendary American artist Usher.

Accompanying the performance video is a photo sketch featuring nine images, predominantly showcasing Jungkook with occasional appearances of Usher. The images, already iconic with Usher's participation, emphasize Jungkook's short hair and capture the artist from various angles, especially focusing on a long-standing microphone, adding a golden touch to the visuals.

Released almost a month after the original song's video, these surprises from Jungkook serve as cherished gifts for fans, providing a sense of connection during the artist's current absence due to military service. Fans expressed gratitude towards Weverse and BIGHIT MUSIC for these releases, highlighting the value of such content in maintaining a connection with their favorite maknae during this period.

