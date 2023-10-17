BTS' Jungkook's GOLDEN: From Shawn Mendes to Ed Sheeran and more, here are all collaborations and features

BTS’ Jungkook is gearing up for the release of his highly anticipated debut album GOLDEN. The forthcoming songs and expected collaborations from this K-pop icon are every bit as golden as the title suggests. Fans are eagerly waiting to witness the star-studded lineup of the GOLDEN album shattering world music records once and for all. From Shawn Mendes to ED Sheeran, DJ Snake, and so on, check out everything we know so far about Jungkook’s debut album.

BTS' Jungkook's Golden Album: all the top collaboration

BTS' golden maknae is on the brink of scripting his name in history in GOLDEN letters. On October 16, the Euphoria crooner revealed the tracklist, featuring all 11 English tracks. The list included the names of the renowned artists collaborating on his upcoming album. Here is everything you need to know.

Digital singles

The first and the third track in the list is already familiar with the fandom. The first track is Jungkook’s newly released digital single 3D (Feat. Jack Harlow). The track was released on September 29. The third one is Jungkook’s debut solo single Seven (Feat. Latto) which was released on July 14.

The DJ collabs

The Jamaican-American DJ group Major Lazer will be featured on Jungkook's second song titled Closer To You. Whereas, the sixth track on the list Please Don’t Change will feature his collaboration with DJ Snake. Given that this collaboration is a unique artistic synthesis, fans await a stimulating and creative musical experience.

The credits collabs

Digging deeper into the credits for GOLDEN’s songs, ED Sheeran is there for Yes or No. The next track Hate You glimpsed the involvement of Señorita singer Shawn Mendes. One can find multiple credits given to the All Time Low singer Jon Bellion. Too Sad To Dance is produced by David Stewart, who also holds credits for Shot Glass of Tears.

The main track

Standing Next To You underlines the famous names Andrew Watt, Cirkut, Henry Walter, Ali Tamposi, and Jon Billion.

Jungkook, The Kid LAROI, and Central Cee collaboration

While waiting for the GOLDEN release, fans can expect an additional treat on October 20. On October 10, The Kid LAROI revealed the upcoming release of Too Much, a fresh track featuring Jungkook and Central Cee. The single is set to hit the airwaves on October 20 at 8 AM Korean Standard Time (4:30 AM Indian Standard Time). The teaser of the upcoming tracks was also revealed by The Kid LAROI.

