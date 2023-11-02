BTS' Jungkook's GOLDEN: Know title track, collabs, MV release time, and more

BTS member Jungkook has already impressed us with his latest solo releases which are dominating the music charts for months. On November 1, the teaser for the title track Standing Next to You dropped and it has already taken the fandom by storm as fans eagerly anticipate his first full-length album as a soloist, GOLDEN. Here are all the details that you need to know about the upcoming album.

GOLDEN release date and time

BTS' Jungkook's first solo album GOLDEN will be released on November 3 at 1 pm KST which is 9:30 am IST.

The title track and music video release

The main track of GOLDEN is Standing Next to You and the music video will release with the album on November 3 at 1 pm KST which is 9:30 am IST.

Tracklist

The album will include 11 tracks in total. GOLDEN will include 3D featuring Jack Harlow, Closer To You featuring Major Lazer, Seven featuring Latto, both explicit and clean versions, Standing Next to You, Yes or No, Please Don't Change featuring DJ Snake, Hate You, Somebody and Shot Glass of Tears.

The individual track posters which were unveiled earlier, revealed the lyrics and the vibes of the songs.

Collaborations

The album includes many collaborations with multiple global artists. The first track which was released in September, 3D features Jack Harlow. Another pre-release track, Seven features the American rapper Latto. The track has two versions, explicit and clean. Additionally, the second track Closer to You will feature the Jamaican-American DJ trio, Major Lazer. Moreover, track number 6 titled Please Don’t Change will feature DJ Snake.

Track number 5, Yes or No mentions the British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran in the writing credits. Moreover, Shawn Mendes also took part in writing track 7, Hate You.

Jungkook had also recently collaborated with The Kid LAROI and Central Cee for the song TOO MUCH. Justin Bieber had also taken part in the making of the song.

Other details

GOLDEN is an all-English album. Jungkook will also be holding a solo concert for the first time on November 20 in Seoul which will also be live-streamed.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: BTS’ Jungkook changes TikTok username using clever letter-play; Here’s what it means