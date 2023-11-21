BTS’ Jungkook’s GOLDEN Live on Stage witnesses unclaimed raffle prizes; ARMYs upset over lost opportunity

Jungkook from BTS recently hosted his Golden Live on Stage showcase, which included a pre-concert raffle. However, a widely circulated photo from the event revealed that several lucky winners failed to collect their prizes. This caused a stir among fans as many would have loved to win those prizes and seeing them unclaimed and going to waste broke many people's hearts.

BTS’ Jungkook’s raffle prizes go unclaimed

The GOLDEN Live on Stage showcase, hosted at Jangchung Arena with a capacity of 4,507, drew a crowd of enthusiastic ARMYs on November 20 from various corners of the world. Naturally, every ARMY wanted to be there. Prior to the event, a raffle was conducted, exclusively open to ARMY Membership holders and individuals who purchased BTS' Jungkook’s GOLDEN album. Winners were granted the opportunity to collect their tickets before the show at the designated location.

However, a notable number of winners failed to claim their prizes, as depicted in a viral photo taken at the pick-up location. The image revealed stacks of unclaimed boxes, indicating that several raffle winners did not attend to collect their winnings. This news left ARMYs in a state of shock and disappointment, as they expressed their dismay over the apparent misuse of the opportunity. Some speculated that individuals might have engaged in mass purchases and entered the raffle without intending to attend, thereby depriving others of the chance. There were even suggestions that such individuals should be barred from participating in future events and raffles.

The raffle winners couldn't transfer their tickets, and if they couldn't attend, the tickets would go unclaimed. This left ARMYs who genuinely wanted to go, as well as those who saw it as a missed opportunity, feeling disappointed.

More about BTS' Jungkook's GOLDEN Live on Stage

BTS’ youngest member, Jungkook, recently treated fans to his much-anticipated debut solo concert, featuring tracks from his first album, GOLDEN. The live event provided an exhilarating experience for those in attendance, while simultaneously being broadcast worldwide through online streaming, allowing fans from across the globe to enjoy Jungkook's captivating performance.

Decked out in a timeless ensemble of blue denim, a white t-shirt, a black leather jacket, and combat boots, Jungkook adorned the stage, surrounded by the enthusiastic cheers of ARMYs, setting the stage for an electrifying and memorable show.

Jungkook's sincere connections, like heartfelt mentions of his mom and the sweet nicknames fans give him, brought a personal warmth that strengthened the bond with ARMYs. Whether revealing the stories behind his GOLDEN album or sharing candid moments from the Golden Closet Film (GCF) shot in Budapest, fans got an up-close look into Jungkook's life and creative journey.

