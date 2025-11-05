BTS’ Jungkook’s GOLDEN: The Moments Exhibition comes to India this December, know how and where to attend

BTS’ Jungkook has a new project launching in India, and it’s right here in Mumbai that fans of the superstar can check out his debut studio album GOLDEN’s first-ever exhibition. Exploring the creation, promotion, and success of the star’s first individual record, which landed him on global music charts, the event with BookMyShow LIVE will also give fans of the singer in India a chance to check out the very items used by the star for his album.

What to expect at GOLDEN: The Moments Exhibition?

Jungkook’s fans can witness the plaques and awards, performance-related items, including microphones and in-ear monitors, the three album versions of GOLDEN: SHINE, SOLID, and SUBSTANCE, stage and music video outfits, photo shoots, and television appearances, and behind-the-scenes moments, among other clips of his live performances across the globe.

When and where to experience GOLDEN: The Moments Exhibition?

The Mehboob Studios in Mumbai will host the surprise exhibition for fans of the 28-year-old. A statement from the organizers said, “Experience the golden journey of Jung Kook, from BTS to global stardom, in an immersive showcase of his artistry at Mehboob Studio, Mumbai, from December 12, 2025, to January 11, 2026.“ Tickets for the same are all set to go live on November 6, 2025, on the platform, marking its new collaboration with HYBE.

HYBE has shared, “India represents one of the most dynamic and fast-evolving music markets in the world. Following the establishment of HYBE INDIA, our goal is to build meaningful cultural bridges, connecting our global artists with Indian fans, where the voices of India become global stories.”

Meanwhile, HYBE launched its India arm just earlier this year, gearing up to set up a new office in Mumbai. This past week, the South Korean media giant has been dropping new projects and hints for the fans of their roster to await and get excited for.

