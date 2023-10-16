BTS’ Jungkook’s GOLDEN tracklist unveiled: DJ Snake, Major Lazer in all-English album revealed

BTS member Jungkook will be releasing his first album as a soloist, GOLDEN on November 3. The much-anticipated album would be in all English and the tracklist revealed major collaborations and features of global artists. With his previous releases, Jungkook managed to surprise fans as American rappers Latto and Jack Harlow took part in his tracks. Here are all the details of the collaboration.

Jungkook’s GOLDEN’s tracklist unveiled

On October 16 according to South Korean time, BTS’ Jungkook released the tracklist for his upcoming album GOLDEN. The album which will be released on November 3, is an all-English album which will feature major global artists. The second track Closer to You will feature the Jamaican-American DJ trio Major Lazer. Not only that, track number 6, Please Don’t Change will be featuring DJ Snake. Fans are excited to to the collaboration of Jungkook and these artists as they will surely be bringing something new and international to the table. Previous tracks Seven Explicit and Clean Versions featuring Latto and 3D featuring Jack Harlow are also part of the album. Other collaborations also include Sawhn Mendes and Ed Sheeran. In total, there are 12 tracks which also include Yes or No, Hate You, Somebody, Too Sad To Dance, Shot Glass of Tears and the title track Standing Next to You. Fans eagerly look forward to the album’s release this November.

Jungkook’s recent activities

On September 29, Jungkook released his pre-release track 3D which features Jack Harlow. The song was quick to garner millions of views and enter the charts. Later it was announced that the idol would be releasing his first solo album. On October 15, he did the 3D challenge with his juniors Tomorrow X Together and New Jeans. He also took on the Chasing That Feeling and Ditto challenge with them. The BTS member will also be holding his first concert as a soloist, GOLDEN Live On Stage on November 20 in Seoul. The concert would be live-streamed for the global audience to enjoy as well.

