BTS’ Jungkook released his new single titled Never Let Go which is dedicated to his fans. The song serves as part of the special content for Festa 2024, a two-week celebration to commemorate the group’s 11th debut anniversary. However, soon after its release the song has managed to grab top spots all around the world in iTunes chart.

On June 8, 2024, it has been reported that Jungkook’s latest song release titled Never Let Go has gone on to grab top spots in the iTunes chart worldwide. The track has grabbed the first rank on the charts in a total of 100 counties as of yet including the United States. Moreover, it topped the European iTunes charts as well raging across many countries such as Italy, Germany, France, and more. Furthermore, it also topped across various regions in Asia as well.

The song is part of the extensive two-week event called Festa 2024 which marks the group’s 11th debut anniversary on June 13, 2024. It has been a long tradition between ARMY (BTS fandom name) and the band to celebrate the group’s anniversaries by releasing new content in the form of music, videos, fan interactions, etc.

More about BTS' Jungkook

Jungkook made his debut as a K-pop idol with BTS in 2013 alongside Jin, RM, Jimin, J-hope, V, and Suga. The group has gone on to become one of the greatest K-pop bands in history. The artist is currently on hiatus fulfilling his duties in the South Korean military as it is mandatory for every citizen to serve for a minimum time.

The artist enlisted in 2023 and is stationed in the 5th Infantry Division in the Republic of Korea Army. He will be discharged around 2025 along with the other members and make a full group comeback. Moreover, all the members of BTS are currently enlisted in the military and they will be making a full comeback following their return.

Never Let Go by Jungkook

