BTS' Jungkook's I AM STILL solo documentary tickets go live; singer invites fans to theaters in adorable clip; watch

BTS’ Jungkook’s upcoming solo documentary titled I AM STILL has been confirmed to premiere on September 18, 2024. The artist has personally announced through a short video that the tickets for the film are now on sale and available for purchase. Creating anticipation among fans, the movie will chronicle Jungkook’s involvement and journey ahead of his solo album release.

On August 22, 2024, BIGHIT Music released a video featuring Jungkook of BTS, where he made a special announcement. He reveals that the tickets for his upcoming solo documentary, titled I AM STILL, are now live and on sale. The fans will be able to purchase and book them ahead on the documentary’s official website (JUNGKOOK-IAMSTILL.com).

Scheduled for release on September 18, 2024, the movie will be showcased in theaters across multiple locations. Moreover, it will have a total runtime of 1 hour and 33 minutes, which will explore the artist’s musical journey and the inspirations behind his debut solo album, GOLDEN.

The description of the documentary states that it will follow the most popular BTS member, Jungkook, and showcase his journey up until the release of his debut solo album, GOLDEN. The film documents the 150-day process of creating the album leading up to its ultimate release. Moreover, it will also highlight the artist’s involvement with the project and the phenomenal path he takes.

The film will also feature live performances in Seoul and the iconic Times Square live showcase. It will also consist of exclusive interviews and behind-the-scenes footage.

Jungkook made his debut as a K-pop idol with BTS in 2013 alongside Jin, RM, Jimin, J-hope, V, and Suga. The artist made his solo debut with the album GOLDEN in 2023 and took the world by storm. The album features popular collaborations such as SEVEN ft. Latto and 3D ft. Jack Harlow, which grabbed top spots on the international charts. It also includes the hit single Standing Next to You and a remix version with pop star Usher.

The artist enlisted in 2023 and is stationed in the 5th Infantry Division in the Republic of Korea Army. He will be discharged around 2025, along with the other members, and make a full-group comeback.

